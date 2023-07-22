Sign up
Photo 1844
On the wildflower trail
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
22nd July 2023 3:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
wildflower
,
yayah
