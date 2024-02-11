Sign up
Photo 1907
sundial
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
11th February 2024 12:41pm
Tags
sundial
calendar2024
