Previous
Photo 1923
tree swallow
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9201
photos
24
followers
2
following
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1582
1922
2953
1201
1540
1583
1923
2954
Views
0
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
OM-1
Taken
1st April 2024 11:38am
bird
,
swallow
,
bif
,
tree swallow
