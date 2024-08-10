Sign up
Previous
Photo 1963
Goldenrod Soldier Beetle on Queen Anne's Lace
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Tags
queen anne's lace
,
goldenrod soldier beetle
