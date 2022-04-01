Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1264
blue-winged teals
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
7782
photos
28
followers
2
following
346% complete
View this month »
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
Latest from all albums
930
1263
2647
931
1264
1302
1637
2648
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
The Tin
Camera
OM-1
Taken
1st April 2022 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
teal
,
blue-winged teal
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close