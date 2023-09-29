Sign up
Previous
Photo 1482
shaggy mane
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
The Tin
Camera
OM-1
Taken
29th September 2023 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
fungus
,
inkcap
,
shaggy mane
Olwynne
Beautiful capture
September 29th, 2023
