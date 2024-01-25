Sign up
Previous
Photo 1518
Sepia Gull
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9094
photos
23
followers
2
following
415% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The Tin
Camera
OM-1
Taken
25th January 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sepia
,
bird
,
gull
,
ring-billed gull
