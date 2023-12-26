Sign up
Previous
287 / 365
Santa... That's a wrap.
Photo of the day...Santa
© Rob Falbo
2023 in the books...
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
3
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
287
photos
36
followers
93
following
78% complete
View this month »
christmas
,
happy
,
jolly
,
happyholidays
,
tis the season
Fisher Family
A super fun shot - fav!
Ian
December 26th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot of Santa on Vacation!
December 26th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my a surfing santa
December 26th, 2023
Ian