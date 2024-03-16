Previous
Ferrari Red by robfalbo
Photo 368

Ferrari Red

Photo of the day… Life in the fast lane
© Rob Falbo

"You can't go wrong with the use of red; every painting should have red in it."
~ George De Groat.

16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Aubin ace
Great color! I like the overhead light accents.
March 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent
March 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise