Photo 384
You had me at pancakes...
Photo of the day... You had me at pancakes...
Woodbridge, Canada
© Rob Falbo
STACKED PANCAKE & BREAKFAST HOUSE
8470 Hwy 27, Unit 102 Woodbridge, Ontario
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
29th February 2024 1:34pm
Tags
pancakes
,
breakfast
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Love it.
April 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Yummy 😋
April 1st, 2024
