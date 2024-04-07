Previous
Sunday / Fun Day. by robfalbo
Sunday / Fun Day.

© Rob Falbo

“It’s one thing to take a picture of what a person looks like, it’s another thing to make a portrait of who they are.”
~ Paul Caponigro
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
gloria jones ace
Sweet!
April 7th, 2024  
