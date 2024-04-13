Sign up
Previous
Photo 396
Sky of Fire.
Photo of the day... Sky of Fire.
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
To get beautiful sunsets, you need clouds in the sky, a perfect metaphor for life.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
2
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
night
,
nature
,
sky
,
reflection
,
sunset
,
sun
,
peace
,
trees
,
beauty
,
clouds
,
view
,
wow
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
April 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful energy
April 13th, 2024
