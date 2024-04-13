Previous
Sky of Fire. by robfalbo
Sky of Fire.

Photo of the day... Sky of Fire.
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

To get beautiful sunsets, you need clouds in the sky, a perfect metaphor for life.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 13th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful energy
April 13th, 2024  
