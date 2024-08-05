Space, Time & Architecture...(2)

“Everything we design is a response to the specific climate and culture of a particular place.” ~ Norman Foster
The present state of our culture along with unrelenting progress has led many to rebel against the the apparent chaos of the concrete jungle.
Although a testament to human ingenuity, the exponential growth of cities and the contradictory tendencies of urban sprawl often come at a cost to nature as well as mental health with many anxious to find a way out.
Some say the end of the concrete jungle is imminent as green spaces are making a comeback. Not sure what the future will bring but one thing is certain, future generations will see our architecture as a reflection of the beliefs, priorities and values we held dear in this particular place we called home.