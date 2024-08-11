A poignant reminder...

Photo of the day…

Monument for Fallen Italian Workers.

Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



The Italian Workers Memorial is located at Piazza Tagliavini at the Woodbridge Pool and Memorial Arena in Vaughan.



It is dedicated to all workers of Italian descent who perished or were injured in work related accidents.



August 8th marked the 68th anniversary of one of the largest and most notorious work disasters in history ~ The Marcinelle mining disaster in Belgium (1956), where 262 miners, including 136 Italians, lost their lives.



Coinciding with the anniversary of the Marcinelle mining disaster, Toronto Comites, along with Villa Charities and the Consulate of Italy in Toronto, commemorates the sacrifices of Italian workers on the National Day of Italian Workers’ Sacrifice Worldwide.



A poignant reminder of the contributions and sacrifices made by Italian workers in building and developing their host countries.