“Italian Design” by robfalbo
“Italian Design”

Photo of the day... “Italian Design”
Triennale Milano (at Linate airport)
Milan, Italy © Rob Falbo

Another "colourful" historical piece representing the permanent collection of the Triennale Milano Italian Design Museum.

It's a radio.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Suzanne ace
Good shot!
August 13th, 2024  
