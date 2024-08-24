Previous
The Grillo Telephone by robfalbo
The Grillo Telephone

Triennale Milano (at Linate airport)
Milan, Italy © Rob Falbo

A popular and iconic symbol of 1960s Italian design.

Representing the permanent collection of the Triennale Milano Italian Design Museum.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Rob Falbo

Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
August 24th, 2024  
