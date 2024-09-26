Previous
Marten River by robfalbo
Marten River

Temagami, Canada.
© Rob Falbo

"Out of the darkness into the light"

About 420 km north of Toronto, Marten River (named after the nearby river) is considered the gateway to the Temagami area. It is known for its crystal waters and fishing.

26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
