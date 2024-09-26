Sign up
Photo 562
Marten River
Photo of the day... Marten River
Temagami, Canada.
© Rob Falbo
"Out of the darkness into the light"
About 420 km north of Toronto, Marten River (named after the nearby river) is considered the gateway to the Temagami area. It is known for its crystal waters and fishing.
A fav of mine...
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
