95 / 365
Three
Received the last component for my tablet top macro rig. Tested with what I had lying around.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
1
Rob Garrett
@robgarrett
I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years). Having passed through the GAS (Gear Aquisition Syndrome)...
26% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
1
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
17th August 2023 2:55pm
Tags
abstract
