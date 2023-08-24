Previous
Pentax Spotmeter by robgarrett
102 / 365

Pentax Spotmeter

It arrived! Just in time for vacation
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Rob Garrett

@robgarrett
I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years). Having passed through the GAS (Gear Aquisition Syndrome)...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Have fun. Where are you off to?
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise