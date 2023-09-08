Sign up
117 / 365
Sunset from the balcony
..and just like that our cruise has ended (until the next one next month).
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Rob Garrett
@robgarrett
I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years). Having passed through the GAS (Gear Aquisition Syndrome)...
cruising
Suzanne
ace
Good to be home?
Sounds like you do a lot of cruising. My husband and I have always travelled independently and are considering a cruise. Interested in your views?
September 8th, 2023
