Sunset from the balcony by robgarrett
117 / 365

Sunset from the balcony

..and just like that our cruise has ended (until the next one next month).
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Rob Garrett

@robgarrett
I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years). Having passed through the GAS (Gear Aquisition Syndrome)...
Suzanne ace
Good to be home?
Sounds like you do a lot of cruising. My husband and I have always travelled independently and are considering a cruise. Interested in your views?
September 8th, 2023  
