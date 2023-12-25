Sign up
Previous
225 / 365
Just missed Santa..
Up early on Christmas Day morning. Gorgeous light. Have a Merry Christmas everyone.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Rob Garrett
@robgarrett
I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years). Having passed through the GAS (Gear Aquisition Syndrome)...
Photo Details
Tags
holidays
John Falconer
ace
Lovely photo. Santa will be back next year.
December 25th, 2023
