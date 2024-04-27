Previous
US Missouri
US Missouri

Wonderful visit to Pearl Harbor. Paying my respects to those that dedicated their lives for the freedom we live today.
Rob Garrett

I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years). Having passed through the GAS (Gear Aquisition Syndrome)...
