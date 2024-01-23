Previous
Winter colour... by roobee
23 / 365

Winter colour...

...on a dreich day. Jocelyn's blowing a hoolie as I write this; other than a quick dash to town we've stayed hunkered down catching up on work.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Ruth Bourne

@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
6% complete

