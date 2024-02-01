Sign up
32 / 365
Blodeuwedd
Owls and flowers...
Playing with a shot of birthday flowers, this reminded me of the Mabinogion tale of Blodeuwedd, made of flowers and transformed into an owl.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Ruth Bourne
@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
Tags
flowers
,
owl
,
blodeuwedd
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very unique
February 2nd, 2024
