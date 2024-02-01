Previous
Blodeuwedd by roobee
Blodeuwedd

Owls and flowers...
Playing with a shot of birthday flowers, this reminded me of the Mabinogion tale of Blodeuwedd, made of flowers and transformed into an owl.
Ruth Bourne

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very unique
February 2nd, 2024  
