Pierogi by roobee
44 / 365

Pierogi

Forgot about pancakes!
These were a tasty treat, topped with caramelised onions & peppers.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Ruth Bourne

@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
Pat
They look delicious!
February 14th, 2024  
kali ace
mmmm
February 14th, 2024  
