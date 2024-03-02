Previous
Pareidolia by roobee
Pareidolia

Got totally distracted putting the new office drawers together, firstly by this happy little chap among the parts, - had to snap him. Then messed around collating various bits, snail cams, dowels, screws...
Did eventually finish!
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Ruth Bourne

@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
16% complete

