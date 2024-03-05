Clifford 1904-1976

My maternal grandfather, depicted here by cartoonist Harry Fieldhouse, had set up as a joiner and undertaker, aided in the business from 1927 by my grandmother. Along with other family members he was a stalwart of Wesley chapel choir and a Boys' Brigade officer. He made a name for himself locally as an amateur singer, played rugby (forward) as an amateur then as a professional for a few seasons.

He then joined the Carl Rosa touring opera company and sang professionally all around the country with them.

I never knew him, however (I only met him once) as sadly he left my grandmother and their 3 children (all 3 inherited his musical side) for a singer he met in the Carl Rosa. After the divorce they married (1948) and moved first to Scotland, where he started teaching singing, and then to South Africa, where Clifford worked in the theatre briefly. He died on this day 48 years ago.

I wish I'd known him; he was clearly a multitalented man - though with a seemingly low boredom threshold!

