Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - The Calm After The Storm 🌪️ by ryanjasonphotography
Today was a historically tragic day for the city of Nashville. A strong, violent EF3 (possibly EF4) tornado raced through the city and surrounding areas around 1am early Tuesday morning, March 3rd, while most people were asleep. The tornado left behind widespread destruction and devastation and has killed at least 25 people so far with many others missing. This is officially the deadliest tornado in the history of Nashville, Tennessee. The north side of Nashville was hit the hardest, and the devastation is unimaginable. Many surrounding areas were hit badly as well by this one particular storm. Thankfully, I live a few miles south of Nashville and was spared, but please keep the city of Nashville in your thoughts and prayers. So many places I've been to during my life are now completely gone.
Ryan Jason

