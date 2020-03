Saturday, March 14, 2020

I’m extremely upset, disappointed, and angry by everything that is happening right now. All of my events that I enjoy and work for every spring have been cancelled due to mass panic and hysteria. As an event photographer, I am directly affected by this, both emotionally and economically, and I’m sure a lot of you are too. 2020 will go down as one of the worst years in world history. I really just want it to end!