Saturday, August 8, 2020

As someone who is a photographer for the Heritage Foundation in my town, Franklin, TN, I am saddened to learn that this historic and iconic Civil War confederate monument named "Chip" in the middle of Downtown Franklin is being targeted. It has stood tall on the square since 1899, and is the centerpiece of Tennessee's history. I refuse to allow Chip to be taken down, and the majority of Tennesseans want it to stay. I will continue to do everything in my power to keep this beautiful piece of history standing tall in my city!