Saturday, March 27, 2021

March 27, 2021 is a day I won't soon forget. We ended up seeing over 10 inches of rain in just a short 24 hour period, breaking numerous records. A hailstorm moved in at 6am Saturday morning, and numerous severe thunderstorms continued throughout the entire day and night, finally ending the following morning around 6am. So we had a total of 24 hours of rainfall with only a few breaks during the afternoon. This caused major flooding damage to my town and surrounding areas, and at least four people were killed.