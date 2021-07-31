Sign up
Photo 1869
Saturday, July 31, 2021
severe thunderstorm on top of Downtown Nashville seen from 35 miles away
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Ryan Jason
@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 29 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
clouds and sky
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
31st July 2021 8:38pm
Tags
sky
sunset
lightning
clouds
storm
thunderstorm
kali
ace
good catch.
August 17th, 2021
