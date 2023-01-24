Previous
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 by ryanjasonphotography
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

This photo was taken on my 31st birthday back in January. The sky was mostly sunny for the first half of the day, but clouds quickly moved in ahead of a rain system for later that evening/night.
24th January 2023

Ryan Jason

@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 31 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
