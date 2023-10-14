Previous
Saturday, October 14, 2023 by ryanjasonphotography
Saturday, October 14, 2023

A very spooky-looking partial solar eclipse captured just after noon with clouds passing over the sun which was 52% covered by the moon
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Ryan Jason

@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 31 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
Photo Details

