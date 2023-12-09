Saturday, December 9, 2023

A HISTORICALLY TRAGIC DAY: A major "surprise" tornado outbreak occurred in Tennessee during the afternoon and evening hours of 12/9/23, a day that will be remembered here for many years to come. Six people lost their lives in this outbreak. Homes and businesses were either damaged or flattened for many miles as one large tornado stayed on the ground for over an hour during the afternoon. Another tornado destroyed parts of north Nashville around sunset, causing more widespread damage and even a massive fireball explosion. Thankfully, I was spared from any damage and I am safe and sound. But this was the worst tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee since 2005. The reason it was a surprise tornado outbreak is because it wasn't predicted. The forecast had called for a few possible severe storms with a very low-end chance of a weak tornado. But instead, this was a violent, long-track tornado event. Mother Nature does what she wants.