Wednesday, January 24, 2024

We went to the Rainforest Cafe for my 32nd birthday. This was the first time I've been there since 2009, and we used to visit a lot back in 2004 when I was just 12. It was quite a nostalgic trip to be back again, and practically nothing was changed (aside from the prices, of course). As a kid, I was always mesmerized by the giant sky-like ceiling inside the dining area as it would change colors every few minutes. The red looked really cool!