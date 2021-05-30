Previous
IMG_20210530_111521_3 by samcat
IMG_20210530_111521_3

Endless candelabra primulas at Steadstone a woodland garden in an old quarry near Dalbeattie.
30th May 2021

Sam Palmer

@samcat
