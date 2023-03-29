Previous
Next
The side of the copper back boiler we took out of a fireplace in our house. by samcat
Photo 537

The side of the copper back boiler we took out of a fireplace in our house.

29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Sam Palmer

@samcat
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise