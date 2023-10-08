Previous
Gary Numan, Wylam Brewery, Newcastle by samcat
Gary Numan, Wylam Brewery, Newcastle

First concert of an acoustic tour. It worked really well and he obviously really enjoyed doing it.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Sam Palmer

@samcat
