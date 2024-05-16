Previous
Inside or outside, it's still my bed by samcat
Photo 950

Inside or outside, it's still my bed

Misty's bed is outside drying after being washed. It's damp, but she still lies on it, which in this heat is probably rather nice.
16th May 2024

Sam Palmer

@samcat
Photo Details

