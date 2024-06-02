Previous
Daisies by samcat
Photo 967

Daisies

Picked a bunch of daisies as No Mow May has finished and my husband was very keen to try out his new lawnmower.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
