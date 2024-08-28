Previous
Pinks by samcat
Photo 1054

Pinks

I noticed the colours in my socks were picked out in the circles on my slippers.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
Carole G ace
Love hose slippers!
September 1st, 2024  
