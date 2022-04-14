Previous
Gregory's Girl's Tree by sanderling
88 / 365

Gregory's Girl's Tree

It's in a sorry state now but this is the very horse chestnut under which Gregory and Gregory's girl danced on a planet spinning through space at 1,000 mph.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Sandra Robertson

ace
@sanderling
Photo Details

