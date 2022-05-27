Previous
Agnes by sanderling
Agnes

On the horizontal surface of this upended gravestone, moss has grown in the lettering with lichen in between. The word AGNES is relatively clear. The inscription is something along the lines of IN MEMORY OF MY NIECE ANN WHITE AND MY WIFE AGNES.
Sandra Robertson

