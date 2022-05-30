Previous
Calculation in Pre-decimal Currency by sanderling
Calculation in Pre-decimal Currency

These calculations in pounds, shillings & pence date from the 1930s. I can't make out what's being done but multiplication by 153, for example, involves conversion to pence and long division.
Sandra Robertson

