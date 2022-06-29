Previous
Think Before You Speak? by sanderling
158 / 365

Think Before You Speak?

SEN VORD IS THRALL AND THOCHT IS FRE
KEIP VEILL THY TONGE I COINSELL THE

Since word is thrall and thought is free,
Keep well thy tongue I counsel thee.
Sandra Robertson

@sanderling
