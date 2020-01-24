Sign up
Photo 799
Poudre River Trail
I know the snow makes it look cold, but it was a nice afternoon with little to no wind.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
24th January 2020 4:56pm
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
trail
,
path
