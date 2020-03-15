Sign up
Photo 850
Purple Crocus
Back at the yard of one of my favorite houses on the way to the library. Unfortunately, the library is closed until April 5th. Hoping COVID 19 will soon be over, not expecting it, but hoping.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
15th March 2020 11:04am
flowers
crocus
