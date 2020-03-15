Previous
Purple Crocus by sandlily
Photo 850

Purple Crocus

Back at the yard of one of my favorite houses on the way to the library. Unfortunately, the library is closed until April 5th. Hoping COVID 19 will soon be over, not expecting it, but hoping.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
232% complete

