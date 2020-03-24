Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 859
Wine Red Hellebore
I forgot to look at the name on the sign today, so I believe this is something like Helleborus x glandorfensis 'Ice n' Roses Red'. It may be hard for me to get out for photos soon as there may be a stay in place order in the near future.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
859
photos
16
followers
19
following
235% complete
View this month »
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
24th March 2020 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
helleborus
Milanie
ace
Have a pot of these that I really like - they've done well in the shade.
March 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close