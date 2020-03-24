Previous
Wine Red Hellebore by sandlily
Photo 859

Wine Red Hellebore

I forgot to look at the name on the sign today, so I believe this is something like Helleborus x glandorfensis 'Ice n' Roses Red'. It may be hard for me to get out for photos soon as there may be a stay in place order in the near future.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Milanie ace
Have a pot of these that I really like - they've done well in the shade.
March 25th, 2020  
