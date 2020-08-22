Previous
White Chip Harebell by sandlily
Photo 1010

White Chip Harebell

The sign said White Chip Harebell, but I was looking at the blue ones before I noticed the white ones. Another of the Perennial Garden flowers. This is one place that isn't quite so warm with the trees shading the area in the afternoon.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details

