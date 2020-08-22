Sign up
Photo 1010
White Chip Harebell
The sign said White Chip Harebell, but I was looking at the blue ones before I noticed the white ones. Another of the Perennial Garden flowers. This is one place that isn't quite so warm with the trees shading the area in the afternoon.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flower
,
harebell
